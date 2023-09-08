Cerca nel sito
 
Temi caldi
Speciali

Mont Blanc tunnel closure postponed until September 2024 - Tajani

08 settembre 2023 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Renovation of the key Mont Blanc tunnel between Italy and France has been put back a year, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has confirmed amid major traffic disruption following an alternative Alpine tunnel's indefinite closure to rail and heavy goods traffic after an August landslide.

"The Italy-France Intergovernmental Conference, which I had convened with my colleague @MinColonna for today, has just concluded its work," Tajani tweeted late on Thursday.

Tajani referred to France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna.

"It (the intergovernmental conference) decided to postpone the closure of Mont Blanc for a year, while at the same time taking forward the necessary safety work," the tweet continued.

The Mont Blanc Tunnel had been set to close on 4 September for fourth months. At Thursday's meeting, Italian and French officials also looked at dates for reopening the Frejus tunnel link after the 28 August rockslide.

Tag
Mont Blanc Tajani renovation work postponed
