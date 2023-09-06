Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:34 Al via il Festival delle Regioni, ponte per il futuro infrastrutturale del Paese

17:32 Granchio blu, arriva la nuova pizza 'napoletana' di Gino Sorbillo - Video

17:27 Incentivi auto, Urso: "Vogliamo aumentarli per chi ha da euro 0 a 3"

17:17 e-Commerce, per Black Friday 2023 spedizioni a +5% ma in campo si prepara l'Ia

17:16 Lucio Battisti, eredi vincono in appello contro Sony Music

17:12 Lukaku a Roma e auto danneggiate, partono le denunce

17:08 Coppa Davis 2023, Sinner verso il no

17:02 Stop al porno online per i giovani, le misure in decreto

16:57 Stupro Palermo, lo sfogo della vittima: "Basta, lascio Instagram"

16:52 Altroconsumo: "Fino a 3.455 euro annui di risparmio per famiglie scegliendo bene i punti vendita"

16:49 Dl Caivano, la bozza: fino a due anni di carcere se il figlio non va a scuola

16:20 Mourinho: "Finale Europa League? Se parlo mi danno 10 turni di squalifica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Mont Blanc tunnel may not close to traffic for now - Tajani

06 settembre 2023 | 17.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Mont Blanc tunnel may not close to traffic for now - Tajani

Italy and France may indefinitely postpone the Mont Blanc tunnel's four-month-closure for renovation work scheduled from early September, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"We are in close contact with the French authorities, with whom we are assessing whether to keep the Mont Blanc tunnel open for as long as necessary, to ensure vehicle traffic," Tajani told MPs at question time.

Tajani will "soon" travel to Paris for talks on a possible second Mont Blanc tunnel, he said.

"The need to bolster interconnections with France can no longer be put off and is a priority for the government," Tajani underlined.

An extension of the Frejus tunnel connecting France at Italy under the Alps "will be operational in the first half of 2024," Tajani said.

The Mont Blanc tunnel's maintenance work was postponed after a massive rockslide last week led to the Frejus tunnel's closure to rail traffic and heavy goods vehicles, threatening transport chaos.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy France Mont Blanc tunnel closure Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza