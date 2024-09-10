Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Montenegrin Foreign Minister, 'we want to be the next EU member'

10 settembre 2024
"The goal is to become the first next member of the European Union," Montenegrin Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic said during a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Stressing the "excellent and friendly" relations between Rome and Podgorica, Ibrahimovic expressed "appreciation for Italy's support on our path" towards the EU and for the "proactive role" played by Italy within the group of Balkan friendly countries.

"The European perspective is the only way to give a better life to the citizens of our region," the minister concluded, stressing the importance that "European and Atlantic values" represent for Montenegro.

