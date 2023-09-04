Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:41 Ucraina, 007 Gb: cyberattacchi Russia a cellulari militari Kiev

13:41 Chi finanzia la guerra della Russia in Ucraina? Il peso delle banche cinesi

13:34 Venezia, atti osceni a bordo: Kanye West e Bianca Censori banditi da società di motoscafi

13:21 Orsa uccisa, donna denuncia: "Minacce di morte perché ho stesso numero di chi ha sparato"

13:09 Pogba, infortunio Empoli-Juve: oggi esami, come sta

13:04 Golpe in Gabon, generale Nguema giura da presidente ad interim

12:38 Tabaccaia uccisa a Foggia, inquirenti: "Il movente è la rapina"

12:30 Mulino Bianco, a 40 anni dal lancio arriva la nuova collezione delle Sorpresine con 18 gommine

12:24 Vacanze finite, consigli per rientro al lavoro senza stress

12:24 Ucraina, via Reznikov: Zelensky sceglie Umerov come nuovo ministro della Difesa

12:17 Milano, uffici evacuati per sostanza sospetta

11:44 Entrato in esercizio il collegamento elettrico di Terna Elba-continente

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

More Italian exports to China, partnership says Tajani

04 settembre 2023 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

More Italian exports to China, partnership says Tajani

Italy wants to keep growing its burgeoning exports to China and further develop its economic partnership with the country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after talks with trade minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on Monday.

"We want to export even more and to make our economic partnership ever-more operational," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bilateral trade is growing and we have over 1,600 Italian companies in China, our top partner in Asia," Tajani underlined.

Italy-China trade was worth 34 billion euros in the first half of 2023, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tajani's two-day trip to China centres on 'relaunching bilateral dialogue' under the Global Strategic Partnership signed in 2004 by Italy's then-premier Silvio Berlusconi and China's then-premier Wen Jiabao, said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy exports China Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, corteo silenzioso per ricordare vittime
News to go
Brutta avventura per pilota Sainz, rapinato dell'orologio
News to go
Turismo in Italia, bilancio estate in chiaroscuro
News to go
Papa in Mongolia: "Non ci deve essere confusione tra credo, violenza e conflitti"
News to go
Scuola, Valditara: "Sarà anno di importanti novità"
News to go
Ustica, scalpore dopo le parole di Amato
News to go
It-Alert, continuano i test
News to go
Automobili, i dati sulle vendite in Italia
Venezia 80, la battaglia di Favino: "Stanco dei cliché su attori italiani" - Video
News to go
Spalletti ct della Nazionale, oggi la presentazione
News to go
Ufo, Pentagono lancia sito con info, foto e video
News to go
Elon Musk, nuova sfida a Whatsapp?
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza