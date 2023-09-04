More Italian exports to China, partnership says Tajani

Italy wants to keep growing its burgeoning exports to China and further develop its economic partnership with the country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after talks with trade minister Wang Wentao in Beijing on Monday.

"We want to export even more and to make our economic partnership ever-more operational," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bilateral trade is growing and we have over 1,600 Italian companies in China, our top partner in Asia," Tajani underlined.

Italy-China trade was worth 34 billion euros in the first half of 2023, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tajani's two-day trip to China centres on 'relaunching bilateral dialogue' under the Global Strategic Partnership signed in 2004 by Italy's then-premier Silvio Berlusconi and China's then-premier Wen Jiabao, said the statement.