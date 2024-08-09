Moscow declares state of emergency in Lipetsk after drone attack

Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Lipetsk region of southwestern Russia following massive explosions caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airport near the city. Four villages near the military airport have been evacuated, Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

Public transport in Lipetsk and the surrounding area has been suspended and power outages have been reported due to damage to a power plant. Six people were injured in the attacks, according to Artamonov. The military airbase is located about 174 miles from the Ukrainian border. Air raid warnings were also issued in the neighboring areas of Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod and Voronezh. Russian authorities reported that at least 75 drones were intercepted.