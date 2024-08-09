Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 10:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Moscow declares state of emergency in Lipetsk after drone attack

09 agosto 2024 | 10.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Lipetsk region of southwestern Russia following massive explosions caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airport near the city. Four villages near the military airport have been evacuated, Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

Public transport in Lipetsk and the surrounding area has been suspended and power outages have been reported due to damage to a power plant. Six people were injured in the attacks, according to Artamonov. The military airbase is located about 174 miles from the Ukrainian border. Air raid warnings were also issued in the neighboring areas of Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod and Voronezh. Russian authorities reported that at least 75 drones were intercepted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
drone attack been evacuated emergency in the Lipetsk drone
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza