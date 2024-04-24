Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
MPs to quiz Tajani on G7 foreign ministers' meeting, Italian presidency's plans

24 aprile 2024 | 10.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MPs to quiz Tajani on G7 foreign ministers' meeting, Italian presidency's plans

Lower house of parliament members are questioning foreign minister Antonio Tajani Wednesday on the outcome of the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting on Capri last week and the government's future plans for Italy's G7 presidency this year.

Public broadcaster Rai will air the MPs' question-time session live starting at 3pm local time.

G7 foreign ministers showed "great unity of purpose and convergence on international issues, Tajani said at a press conference on Friday after the three-day Capri meeting.

The G7 helped avert a large-scale Israeli response to Iran's 13 April missile and drone attack against the Jewish state, Tajani stated.

Tag
MPs Tajani G7 foreign ministers meeting G7 presidency
