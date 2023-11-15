MPs to quiz Tajani on Israel-Hamas conflict

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will on Wednesday take MPs' questions on Israel's 40-day-old military assault on Gaza, international efforts to obtain an urgent ceasefire, get humanitarian aid into the territory and free over 200 hostages, as well as on the prospects for a peace deal.

Also on the agenda at parliamentary question-time is state aid to help export firms hit by this month's disastrous flooding in the Tuscany region regain competitiveness, pensions for Italians resident in Switzerland and the implications for Europe of the recent deal on an amnesty for Catalan separatists reached by Spain's acting premier Pedro Sanchez.