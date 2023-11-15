Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
11:03
11:03 Black Friday, dai cellulari alla moda: ecco quanto spenderanno gli italiani

10:38 Totti 'guida' virtuale nei musei di Roma, la trovata di Fiorello - Video

10:27 Blitz Israele in ospedale al-Shifa, Hamas: "Crimine contro umanità"

10:22 Sinner-Djokovic, tutti i precedenti alle Atp Finals 2023 e quel rammarico a Wimbledon

10:12 Gli italiani riscoprono la semplicità a tavola, pasta e minestrone piatti preferiti: la ricerca

09:59 Migranti, notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa: arrivati in centinaia

09:44 Courtney Cox ricorda Matthew Perry con scena di Friends: "Mi manchi ogni giorno"

09:34 Sciopero generale, alta tensione Cgil e Uil-governo dopo la precettazione

09:17 Fiorello: "Rizzo e Alemanno sono i Me contro Te della politica"

09:09 Renzi: "Grillo tornato in tv perchè soldi non bastavano più"

08:50 Caldo record a novembre, 'estate eterna' da Roma a Milano: previsioni meteo oggi e domani

08:36 Dall'Antitrust multe per oltre 15 milioni a 6 società di energia e gas

MPs to quiz Tajani on Israel-Hamas conflict

15 novembre 2023 | 11.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MPs to quiz Tajani on Israel-Hamas conflict

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will on Wednesday take MPs' questions on Israel's 40-day-old military assault on Gaza, international efforts to obtain an urgent ceasefire, get humanitarian aid into the territory and free over 200 hostages, as well as on the prospects for a peace deal.

Also on the agenda at parliamentary question-time is state aid to help export firms hit by this month's disastrous flooding in the Tuscany region regain competitiveness, pensions for Italians resident in Switzerland and the implications for Europe of the recent deal on an amnesty for Catalan separatists reached by Spain's acting premier Pedro Sanchez.

