Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
MPs to quiz Tajani on 'Mattei plan' for Africa

27 settembre 2023 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani

Members of the lower house of parliament are quizzing foreign minister Antonio Tajani Wednesday on the government's much touted 'Mattei' cooperation plan to propel Africa's economic growth and aid Italy's energy independence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

MPs will grill Tajani on the timeframe for the launch of the plan named after Enrico Mattei, the founder of Italy's energy group, Eni, which aims to turn Italy into a major energy hub, supplying gas to Europe from North Africa and the Mediterranean.

The question-time session will be aired live from the lower house of parliament building, Montecitorio on state broadcaster Rai at 3pm.

Besides its longstanding commercial ties to the Middle East, industry experts say state-controlled Eni has deep knowledge of Africa, where it has operated since 1954 and is active in over a dozen countries.

In a Financial Times interview earlier this year, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said closer collaboration with Africa could allow a new "south-north axis" connecting the continents's plentiful renewable and fossil fuel resources with Europe's energy-hungry markets.

in Evidenza