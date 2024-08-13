Musk-Trump, between 'cyberattacks' and easy questions, 'win for the good of the country'/Adnkronos

The "conversation" between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on X lasted more than two hours. An interview that started 40 minutes late due to technical problems that the CEO of Tesla and owner of the social media platform attributed to a "massive cyberattack," an unlikely hypothesis according to an expert quoted by the BBC.

The discussion between the former president and the richest man in the world, who supports Trump, marked the Tycoon's return to X after his account had been inactive for almost a year. During the conversation, Musk asked Trump easy questions on topics such as immigration and inflation. The former president repeated parts of his campaign speech and was not challenged by Musk on any of his claims, not even on the alleged future invasion of 60 million undocumented immigrants in the event of his defeat in November. But also other - underlines CNN - were his "falsehoods and exaggerations", from the number of migrants who crossed the border, to the extent of the inflation crisis, to his legal problems, to the energy policy of the current administration.

The two touched on various topics and expressed their mutual admiration: "I think we are at a crossroads in the fate of civilization and I think we need to take the right path and, and I think you are the right path. You should win for the good of the country," Musk told Trump, calling Kamala Harris not a moderate but a leftist. The former president agreed with him: "She's a San Francisco radical, she's further to the left than Bernie Sanders, she'll be worse" than Joe Biden. (continued)

Musk's 'blessing' "means a lot to me," Trump said, adding: "Not all endorsements mean that much, to be honest." At one point Musk suggested to Trump that he form a new presidential commission dedicated to ensuring the efficiency of the administration and offered to provide help. "I would very much like that," the tycoon immediately replied. Trump recounted in detail the assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, explaining that the killer was spotted by local police and rally attendees, and praised the Secret Service for its response.

Among the topics touched upon in the interview were energy policy, climate change and the threat of nuclear war. "We risk World War III," Trump said, and Musk agreed: "I think people underestimate the risk." The European Union "takes advantage of us" in trade" and "we defend them with NATO: it should pay as much as we do for Ukraine". I had warned (Russian President Vladimir) Putin not to attack Ukraine," Trump said, reiterating that if he had been in the White House Ukraine would not have been invaded and Israel would not have been attacked.

The former president accused Democrats of a coup to remove President Joe Biden's name from the ballot. He discussed Harris' appearance on the cover of 'Time' magazine and attacked Biden's mental state. He said Jews who vote for Democrats should have their "heads examined." (continued)

At some points in the interview, Trump appeared to stutter or slur, which drew the attention of those watching online. Asked if there was an explanation, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung replied: "It must be your hearing."

In a statement, Harris's campaign described Trump and Musk as "selfish rich people." "Trump's entire campaign is in the service of people like Elon Musk and himself: selfish rich people who will betray the middle class," said Joseph Costello.