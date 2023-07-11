Cerca nel sito
 
Must court western Balkans - Tajani

11 luglio 2023 | 16.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Nato must woo Western Balkans countries Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia, or Russia and "non-European countries" will fill the void, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has warned.

"We must do more for the Western Balkans. Italy is strongly committed to this region," Tajani told the Nato Public Forum in Vilnius on Tuesday.

"Without a strong commitment we will lose many important countries, because Russia and other non-European countries want to be present," Tajani warned.

Italy, which has peacekeepers deployed in the region "vows to speak up and work for peace" between Serbia and Kosovo and in Bosnia, he said.

"We must invest, be present, make investments in these countries, losing them would be a big mistake. It is important to have these countries with us and not against us, under Russian control," Tajani said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Balkans Kosovo Russia
