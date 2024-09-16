National Assembly presidency to rule on admissibility of Macron impeachment

The presidency bureau of the French National Assembly will rule tomorrow on the admissibility of the motion to impeach President Emmanuel Macron, presented by La France insoumise. Bfmtv reports. Over the weekend, Jean-Luc Mélenchon called on the Socialists to 'agree to transmit' the text, arguing that the Greens and Communists 'said they would vote in favour of its referral'. The Insoumis invoke Article 68 of the Constitution, which allows Parliament to impeach the President for "failings manifestly incompatible with the exercise of his mandate". "It is clear that the refusal to take note of a legislative election and the decision to ignore it constitute a reprehensible violation of the elementary requirements of the presidential mandate", the signatories of the text maintain.