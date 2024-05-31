Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Maggio 2024
17:18
Nato united over Ukraine, Italy underlines

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani
31 maggio 2024 | 16.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nato is "united" in its stance towards Ukraine in its war with invader Russia, Italy said on Friday after the US and several other allies lifted restrictions imposed on the use of weapons donated to Kyiv.

“In Moscow they can rest assured, there are no divisions within NATO," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said at the end of an informal Nato ministerial meeting in Prague.

"They shouldn't nurture totally unfounded hopes," said Tajani.

“Nato is united, Nato countries are united, and Washington will send out another message of great unity,” Tajani said.

In a major change of policy, United States president Joe Biden approved Ukraine's sue of US weapons to strike targets inside Russia which have been attacking Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, US secretary of state Antony Blinken told the Prague meeting.

A German government spokesman said on Friday that under international law, Ukraine could use weapons supplied by Berlin to defend itself against attacks launched from inside Russia against the Kharkiv border region. Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot also underlined Ukraine's right to self defence without setting geographical limits on the use of the weapons it receives.

Italy and other allies have refused to go this far, however, with Tajani arguing that his country's post-war constitution bans the use of its weapons outside Ukraine.

articoli
in Evidenza