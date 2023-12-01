Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:19 Poste, Meloni: "Polis esempio virtuoso di realizzazione Pnrr"

17:24 Stop carne sintetica, Mattarella promulga legge ma Italia rispetterà Ue

17:15 Luxottica sperimenta la settimana corta, 4 giorni di lavoro a parità di stipendio

17:00 In arrivo una tempesta solare 'cannibale', cos'è e quali sono i rischi

16:58 Vanno a farsi un 'taglio di capelli', ma sono calvi: barbiere arrestato per spaccio

16:37 AI, Mercadante (Cisco): "In Italia solo 8% aziende veramente pronte"

16:35 Crisanti positivo al Covid, polemica per la presenza su un aereo: "Ecco come è andata"

16:06 X Factor, il Codacons: "Chiediamo che Sky chiuda definitivamente il programma"

16:05 'X Factor', parlano i Santi Francesi: "Polemiche tolgono spazio ad artisti"

15:54 Vauro: "Landini molto meglio di Schlein: ecco perché"

15:45 Milano Premier Padel P1, Carraro: "All’Allianz Cloud spettacolo unico"

15:39 "L'insonnia è una malattia cronica invalidante", cosa dicono gli esperti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Need new humanitarian pause in Israel-Gaza war, Meloni tells Erdogan

01 dicembre 2023 | 17.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Need new humanitarian pause in Israel-Gaza war, Meloni tells Erdogan

Italy's premier urged a fresh humanitarian pause in Israel's seven-week-old war on Hamas in Gaza during talks with Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday on the sidelines of the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

"During the exchange of views, the latest developments in the crisis in Gaza were addressed. The prime minister called for a new humanitarian pause and underlined Turkey's role in avoiding a wider regional conflict," Meloni's office said in a statement.

Meloni and Erdogan "reaffirmed their willingness to contribute to security and stability in this difficult phase of the region and the importance of starting to work towards a political solution now," the statement said.

The two leaders underlined the importance "close coordination" amid the Gaza crisis, noting Italy and Turkey's "excellent" bilateral ties and growing economic relations in various sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Erdogan Turkey Israel Hamas Gaza COP28
Vedi anche
News to go
Famiglie, Censis: "In Italia sono 25,3 milioni. In calo le coppie con figli"
News to go
Stop carne sintetica Italia, Ue: "Legge notificata ma non ancora analizzata"
News to go
Cop28, Meloni: "Da Italia 100 milioni di euro per Fondo Loss and Damage"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, oggi l'autopsia
News to go
Nel mondo 735 milioni di persone soffrono la fame
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news: tregua scaduta, ripresi combattimenti
News to go
Sciopero treni oggi 1 dicembre, ancora disagi
News to go
Freddo polare e neve sulle Alpi, dalla Russia il gelo sull'Italia: il meteo
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a ottobre +27mila occupati
News to go
Draghi: "Modello sviluppo europeo si è dissolto, l'Ue deve diventare Stato"
News to go
Antitrust ferma trasferimento clienti da Intesa Sanpaolo a Isybank
News to go
Si apre a Dubai la Cop28


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza