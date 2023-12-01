Need new humanitarian pause in Israel-Gaza war, Meloni tells Erdogan

Italy's premier urged a fresh humanitarian pause in Israel's seven-week-old war on Hamas in Gaza during talks with Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday on the sidelines of the UN COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

"During the exchange of views, the latest developments in the crisis in Gaza were addressed. The prime minister called for a new humanitarian pause and underlined Turkey's role in avoiding a wider regional conflict," Meloni's office said in a statement.

Meloni and Erdogan "reaffirmed their willingness to contribute to security and stability in this difficult phase of the region and the importance of starting to work towards a political solution now," the statement said.

The two leaders underlined the importance "close coordination" amid the Gaza crisis, noting Italy and Turkey's "excellent" bilateral ties and growing economic relations in various sectors.