Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
17:24 Stop carne sintetica, Mattarella promulga legge ma Italia rispetterà Ue

17:15 Luxottica sperimenta la settimana corta, 4 giorni di lavoro a parità di stipendio

17:00 In arrivo una tempesta solare 'cannibale', cos'è e quali sono i rischi

16:58 Vanno a farsi un 'taglio di capelli', ma sono calvi: barbiere arrestato per spaccio

16:37 AI, Mercadante (Cisco): "In Italia solo 8% aziende veramente pronte"

16:35 Crisanti positivo al Covid, polemica per la presenza su un aereo: "Ecco come è andata"

16:06 X Factor, il Codacons: "Chiediamo che Sky chiuda definitivamente il programma"

16:05 'X Factor', parlano i Santi Francesi: "Polemiche tolgono spazio ad artisti"

15:54 Vauro: "Landini molto meglio di Schlein: ecco perché"

15:45 Milano Premier Padel P1, Carraro: "All'Allianz Cloud spettacolo unico"

15:39 "L'insonnia è una malattia cronica invalidante", cosa dicono gli esperti

15:30 Oliviero Toscani: "Schlein è donna vera, con Landini farebbe sinistra intelligente"

Negotiations to free Hamas hostages continuing but 'not easy' - Tajani

01 dicembre 2023 | 15.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Negotiations to free Hamas hostages continuing but 'not easy' - Tajani

Efforts at international dialogue are "continuing" amid the seven-week-old war between Israel and Hamas and there are hopes that all the hostages being held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza will be freed, according to Italy

"International dialogue is continuing but it's not easy. We hope that we can at least achieve the release of all of the hostages," Tajani told Radio24.

Hamas freed 105 out of 235 hostages and Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners during a seven-day humanitarian pause in the fighting which expired on Friday after negotiations to extend the truce broke down overnight.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Israel Gaza war Hamas hostages negotiations
