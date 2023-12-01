Negotiations to free Hamas hostages continuing but 'not easy' - Tajani

Efforts at international dialogue are "continuing" amid the seven-week-old war between Israel and Hamas and there are hopes that all the hostages being held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza will be freed, according to Italy

"International dialogue is continuing but it's not easy. We hope that we can at least achieve the release of all of the hostages," Tajani told Radio24.

Hamas freed 105 out of 235 hostages and Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners during a seven-day humanitarian pause in the fighting which expired on Friday after negotiations to extend the truce broke down overnight.