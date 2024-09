The death toll from floods and landslides caused by days of heavy rains in Nepal has risen to nearly 200, authorities have confirmed, with an estimated 100 people injured. Nepalese police said 193 people have been confirmed dead and 96 injured, including 31 missing, so it cannot be ruled out that the death toll could rise in the coming hours. Furthermore, according to the daily 'The Kathmandu Post', more than 3,700 people have been rescued.