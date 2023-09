Italy's new ambassador to Bolivia, Fabio Messineo, has pledged to further strengthen "already close ties" between the two countries, which date back 160 years.

"It's an honour to represent Italy in Bolivia," Messineo wrote in a message tweeted by the foreign ministry, which congratulated him on his appointment.

"I will work to further consolidate the already close ties built up between our countries in 160 years of diplomatic relations," Messineo's message added.