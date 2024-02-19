Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

New EU Aspides mission 'an Italian success'

19 febbraio 2024 | 16.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

New EU Aspides mission 'an Italian success'

Italy can take credit for the creation of the European Union's new Aspides naval mission it will lead in the Red Sea region because it pushed the hardest to protect merchant shipping and trade via the key waterway, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"The establishment of the Aspides naval mission is 'an Italian success'," said after a Forieign Affairs Council ministerial meeting in Brussels.

"This is because our country was the one that more than any other insisted on having a European military mission to protect merchant traffic in (the) Suez (Canal) and the Red Sea, to protect our exports," he said.

In addition to Italy, France, Germany, Romania and Albania also intend to take part in the Aspides mission, which will be headquartered in Larissa, Greece, Tajani stated.

"Our ships will be guaranteed (security) on their journey by the presence of our navy and the European mission," Tajani concluded.

Tajani earlier on Monday tweeted that the Foreign Affairs Council has backed the Aspides mission at a meeting in Brussels. It is understood the mission is to begin in a matter of weeks and will deploy four frigates.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EU Aspides mission Italy success Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Partite Iva, novità su tasse e rate
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news
News to go
Navalny, Berlino: "Mosca deve consegnare il corpo"
News to go
Assegno di inclusione a 480mila famiglie: importo medio 620 euro
News to go
Gaza, ultime news. Netanyahu: "Entreremo a Rafah"
News to go
Acqua sprecata, in Italia infrastrutture idriche tra più vecchie d’Europa
News to go
Morte Navalny, raduni spontanei in tutto il mondo
News to go
Granchio blu, come fare domanda per aiuti
News to go
Da Antitrust multa da 900mila euro a Servizio Energetico Italiano: ecco perché
Geolier e la 'finta' fuga da Napoli: "Non ce la facevo più..." - Video
News to go
Crollo cantiere a Firenze, cosa è successo
News to go
Deviazione merci Mar Rosso, +400% costi per Europa: le stime Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza