Another explosion in Cologne. During the night, a deflagration occurred in a clothing store with apartments above it on Ehrenstraße, a few hundred meters from the site of the explosion at the Vanity Club on Monday morning. Bild reports.

"Emergency services were alerted around five o'clock," a police spokesman told the tabloid. Police officers have cordoned off the area around the destroyed store. A passerby was slightly injured in the explosion and has already been heard as a witness.