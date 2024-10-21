Cerca nel sito
 
New poll, head-to-head between Harris and Trump in the seven key states

Two weeks before Election Day, the tight electoral head-to-head continues in all seven key states that will decide the fate of the White House. According to the Washington Post-Schar School poll released today, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are effectively in a tie, as neither has a statistically insignificant lead.

Among likely voters, Trump is ahead in Arizona (49% to 46%) and North Carolina (50% to 47%), while Harris is ahead in Georgia (51% to 47%), Michigan (49% to 47%), Pennsylvania (49% to 47%) and Wisconsin (50% to 47%). In Nevada, the two candidates are tied at 48%. In key states, the margin of error for polls ranges from 3.9% to 5%.

The poll also records how the issues on which the candidates gather the most support remain unchanged: Trump is ahead on immigration and the economy, Harris on climate, abortion and the fight against crime.

