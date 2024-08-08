Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Niger, floods during rainy season, 77 dead

08 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Niger Civil Protection Directorate reported last night that at least 77 people have died and another 85 have been injured due to flooding during the rainy season, which began two months ago. Of the total number of victims, 34 died from drowning and 43 from the collapse of infrastructure. The most affected regions are Maradi (with 25 deaths), Zinder and Tahoua, in the south of the African country, according to the Nigerien news agency Anp.

The floods have affected over 75,700 people and caused damage to 9,700 homes, a loss of 11,600 head of livestock and 17,700 tons of food, in addition to "various" material damage. Niger is currently in the middle of the rainy season, which runs from June to September. Two years ago, in 2022, there were more than 190 deaths, 200 injured and 250,000 people affected by the effects of the floods. Last year the floods caused fifty deaths, 80 injuries and 176 thousand people affected.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
agency Anp Maradi Zinder flooding during
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza