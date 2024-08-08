Niger, floods during rainy season, 77 dead

The Niger Civil Protection Directorate reported last night that at least 77 people have died and another 85 have been injured due to flooding during the rainy season, which began two months ago. Of the total number of victims, 34 died from drowning and 43 from the collapse of infrastructure. The most affected regions are Maradi (with 25 deaths), Zinder and Tahoua, in the south of the African country, according to the Nigerien news agency Anp.

The floods have affected over 75,700 people and caused damage to 9,700 homes, a loss of 11,600 head of livestock and 17,700 tons of food, in addition to "various" material damage. Niger is currently in the middle of the rainy season, which runs from June to September. Two years ago, in 2022, there were more than 190 deaths, 200 injured and 250,000 people affected by the effects of the floods. Last year the floods caused fifty deaths, 80 injuries and 176 thousand people affected.