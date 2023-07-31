Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:08
Niger 'highly unstable', European military intervention could be 'explosive'

31 luglio 2023 | 19.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The coup-hit former French colony of Niger is "highly unstable" and a military operation there "by white Europeans" in could be "explosive", according to Italy's defence minister, Guido Crosetto.

"An intervention by white Europeans to affect something internal would risk having explosive effects," Crosetto told 'PiazzAsiago'.

"You're treading on eggshells and for each act you have to evaluate the effects three times over," he said.

European Union peacekeepers should stay in Niger "to prevent it from exploding and becoming a bloody war, but it's time to assess," said Crossetto.

"The situation can be remedied without extreme forms of intervention, also because it is an anomalous military coup," Crossetto argued.

Last Wednesday's coup in Niger could not have been predicted, Crossetto claimed.

"There were no particular warning signs, other than the fact that these (Sahel) nations are highly unstable," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani said Italy favoured diplomacy to restore Niger's first democratically elected government and hoped there would be no armed intervention.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Niger Crosetto military intervention Tajani
