Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:00
Nigeria: Descalzi, Tinubu hold talks on clean energy, economic diversification
19 luglio 2024
The chief executive of Eni Claudio Descalzi and Nigeria's president Bola Ahmed Tinubu met in Abuja on Friday to review the Italian major's current activities in Nigeria and to mull new initiatives focused on the green transition and decarbonization, Eni said in a statement.

During his talks with Tinubu, Descalzi highlighted Eni’s long-standing relationship with Nigeria, which began over 60 years ago. Eni remains committed to the country through significant investments that will be focused in deepwater projects, including Abo and Bonga, and Nigeria LNG. said the statement.

Eni's commitment to Nigeria is also reflected in its social investment programmes, which support education, healthcare, access to power, capacity building, and infrastructure development in hundreds of communities across the country, the statement noted.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss Eni’s plans for economic diversification in Nigeria. These plans include assessing the potential production of agri-feedstock for Enilive biorefineries, mainly sourced from agro-industrial residues. Additionally, Eni is evaluating various nature- and technology-based projects, such as clean cooking initiatives, to offset emissions, according to the statement.

Eni has been operating in Nigeria since 1962, actively engaging in hydrocarbon exploration and production, as well as power generation. Currently, Eni has a substantial portfolio of assets in exploration and production, with an equity production of approximately 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Eni also holds a 10.4% interest in Nigeria LNG.

