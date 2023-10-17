Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:23 Juve non abbandona Fagioli: "Sostegno a Nicolò, lo aspettiamo"

18:14 Ron e le guerre: "Non credo nell'impegno politico degli artisti"

18:09 Scommesse, 'Juve blocca Fagioli' e i cavalli di Azmoun: le fake news sul caso

17:51 In fuga sulla Pontina con figlia, suoceri le portano via la bimba: arrestati

17:51 Israele, attacco a Gaza: "Ordine arriverà presto"

17:50 Grande Fratello, stasera la dodicesima puntata: chiarimenti in vista

17:05 Tumore al seno, inquinamento aumenta il rischio del 28%

16:33 Zucca 'superfood' per cuore, nervi e umore

16:27 Euroconsumers Forum, il 27 ottobre a Roma la quinta edizione, Altroconsumo festeggia i 50 anni

16:24 Israele, i killer di Hamas sotto effetto Captagon: cos'è la 'droga dell'Isis'

16:22 X Factor 2023, stasera le Home Visit: ultimo step in attesa dei Live

16:12 Il progetto per il Centro Sportivo Delphinia di Caivano, lo sport per ripartire

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

No direct terror threat to Italy currently says Tajani

17 ottobre 2023 | 14.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

No direct terror threat to Italy currently says Tajani

Despite the arrest of two Islamic State jihast group suspects in Milan on Tuesday amid heightened security concerns linked to the Israel-Hamas war, there have not been any direct threats to Italy, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

This morning, two individuals were arrested. But there are no direct threats," Tajani told public broacaster Rai's Radio Anch'io programme.

"The threat level was raised several days ago, but we are keeping everything under control," he went on.

Tajani warned however of the constant danger of "a lone wolf", who may not attend mosque but gets radicalised online.

"The danger always exists of some crazed fundamentalist who acts alone - a lone wolf. This is why our prevention is at the maximum level," Tajani said.

Tuesday's arrests in Milan of an Egyptian and an Italian citizen of Egyptian origin came after a Tunisian gunman who swore allegiance to IS killed two Swedish football fans and wounded another Swedish national in Brussels late on Monday. Police later shot dead the gunman in a cafe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani terror threat Milan arrests threat level raised
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, le ultime news del giorno
News to go
Renzi-Calenda, ufficiale separazione tra Italia Viva e Azione
News to go
Premio Sacharov 2023 a Mahsa Amini e a Donna, vita e libertà
Sciopero generale 20 ottobre: a rischio aerei, treni bus e metro
News to go
Manovra 2024 bocciata, Cgil prepara sciopero generale
News to go
Scommesse calcio, patteggia anche Sandro Tonali
News to go
Allarme terrorismo, Italia e altri 8 Paesi Ue sospendono Schengen
News to go
Inflazione, 1 italiano su 3 taglia spesa alimentare
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, le news del 19 ottobre 2023
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza