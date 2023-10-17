No direct terror threat to Italy currently says Tajani

Despite the arrest of two Islamic State jihast group suspects in Milan on Tuesday amid heightened security concerns linked to the Israel-Hamas war, there have not been any direct threats to Italy, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

This morning, two individuals were arrested. But there are no direct threats," Tajani told public broacaster Rai's Radio Anch'io programme.

"The threat level was raised several days ago, but we are keeping everything under control," he went on.

Tajani warned however of the constant danger of "a lone wolf", who may not attend mosque but gets radicalised online.

"The danger always exists of some crazed fundamentalist who acts alone - a lone wolf. This is why our prevention is at the maximum level," Tajani said.

Tuesday's arrests in Milan of an Egyptian and an Italian citizen of Egyptian origin came after a Tunisian gunman who swore allegiance to IS killed two Swedish football fans and wounded another Swedish national in Brussels late on Monday. Police later shot dead the gunman in a cafe.