No Italian soldiers in Ukraine or use of Italian weapons on Russian soil

Italy will never send troops to fight Russia in Ukraine and has told Kiev that it does not want any military hardware it supplies to be deployed beyond the country's borders, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

"Italy's position is very clear: we will not send a single Italian soldier to fight in Ukraine," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai 3's 'Agora' programme on Thursday.

"And we do not want the military instruments we send to Ukraine to be used beyond Ukraine's borders," Tajani said, speaking ahead of a Nato ministerial summit in Prague.

Italy's post-war constitution prohibits it from waging war on any country, Tajani noted.

"We are not at war with Russia, which is a different matter from defending Ukraine's right not be invaded," he said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022 and no end to the war is insight as Ukraine battles to prevent Russian forces advancing deeper into the country.

Under rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni, Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, but Rome has not disclosed details of its military aid. An Italian-French SAMP/T long-range anti-aircraft missile system has been delivered and Rome may send a second one, according to media reports this month.