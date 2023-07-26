Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:32
No Italians in danger in Niger - Tajani

26 luglio 2023 | 18.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

The foreign ministry has contacted "almost all" of the 170 Italians currently in Niger's capital, Niamey, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday after reports of an attempted military coup.

"We are following events in Niger minute by minute," Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of a summit at the UN Food & Agriculture Organisation in Rome.

"Almost all of the 170 Italians who are over there have been contacted, there also our soldiers: at the moment, no one is in danger," said Tajani.

The foreign ministry's crisis unit is continuing to follow events and hopes Niger's "domestic situation" will soon be resolved, he said.

Guards in Niger have reportedly seized president Mohamed Bazoum and blockaded his residence, as well as key ministries.

Niger has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960, as well as numerous attempted coups.

