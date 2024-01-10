Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

No mass deportation of Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli reoccupation says Tajani

10 gennaio 2024 | 17.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

No mass deportation of Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli reoccupation says Tajani

Israel must not deport the Gaza Strip's civilian population or reoccupy the enclave, which together with West Bank must form the basis of fresh talks on a future Palestinian state after the war with Hamas, Italy has stated.

"We say no to the forced transfer of the population of Gaza, no to the reduction of the territory of the Strip and its reoccupation by Israel or the return of Hamas," Tajani told MPs at question-time on Wednesday.

"Gaza's future cannot be considered separately from that of the West Bank and the entire Palestinian question," Tajani stated.

Italy supports the return of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority rule under "a transitional solution defined by the UN Security Council", Tajani said.

Italy also backs the involvement of the Arab countries in negotations to end Israel's more-than-three-month-old war against Hamas and its post-war administration, he said.

Italy wants to see "the resumption of a political process towards a two-state solution," he added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Hamas Israel deportations resettlement two state solution Israeli Palestinian conflict
Vedi anche
News to go
Acca Larenzia, Crosetto: "Sempre preso distanze da chi ricorda i regimi"
News to go
Gas, da oggi stop al mercato tutelato
News to go
Ex Ilva, carabinieri tornano in azienda per acquisire documenti
News to go
Striscia di Gaza, allarme Oms: "Non c'è quasi più cibo"
News to go
Giovani e finanza digitale, indagine Bankitalia
News to go
Ecuador sull'orlo della guerra civile
News to go
Ucraina, attacco hacker contro Mosca
News to go
Sicilia, approvata norma che prevede assunzione donne sfregiate e orfani femminicidi
News to go
Francia, Attal nuovo premier
News to go
Austria, precipita cabinovia: 4 feriti gravi
News to go
Coppa Italia, si decidono le semifinaliste
News to go
Svolta in Corea del Sud: messa al bando la carne di cane


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza