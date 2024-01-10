No mass deportation of Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli reoccupation says Tajani

Israel must not deport the Gaza Strip's civilian population or reoccupy the enclave, which together with West Bank must form the basis of fresh talks on a future Palestinian state after the war with Hamas, Italy has stated.

"We say no to the forced transfer of the population of Gaza, no to the reduction of the territory of the Strip and its reoccupation by Israel or the return of Hamas," Tajani told MPs at question-time on Wednesday.

"Gaza's future cannot be considered separately from that of the West Bank and the entire Palestinian question," Tajani stated.

Italy supports the return of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority rule under "a transitional solution defined by the UN Security Council", Tajani said.

Italy also backs the involvement of the Arab countries in negotations to end Israel's more-than-three-month-old war against Hamas and its post-war administration, he said.

Italy wants to see "the resumption of a political process towards a two-state solution," he added.