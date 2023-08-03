'No negative attitudes towards Italy in Niger'

The approximately Italian 50 citizens and some 300 troops currently in Niger are safe and do not face hostility from the coup-hit country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday - the 63rd anniversary of the country's independence from France.

“There are no negative attitudes towards Italy, our compatriots are safe, " Tajani toid Isoradio.

"A march on the French embassy is scheduled in Naimey today, but Italy is not a country that can cause any problems," he underlined.

Italy's embassy is closed because it is a public holiday in Niger but "our officials can always be contacted," Tajani said.

“The priority is to protect our fellow citizens. No one is at risk and we have a presence. Our ambassador is in Niger. We continue to craft diplomacy. We want this to prevail and win over arms," he underlined.

Italians still in Niger are monitored "minute by minute" by the embassy and by the foreign ministry's crisis unit and receive updates on the situation "several times a day", Tajani concluded.

Mali's former colonial ruler France began the evacuation of hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger on Tuesday, a day after neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso said they would view any outside intervention to restore the ousted government as a declaration of war.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to reinstate Niger's democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown on 26 July by members of his presidential guard.

Last week, thousands of coup supporters marched through the streets of the capital denouncing France, waving Russian flags, and setting a door at the French embassy on fire on Sunday before the army dispersed the crowd.

Niger's coup is the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa. The coup has sent shockwaves across the Sahel region, one of the world's poorest and most volatile, where Niger was seen as the West's most stable ally in the fight against a jihadist insurgency.