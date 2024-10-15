North Korea destroys roads connecting with Seoul, Kim at security meeting

Tensions remain high on the Korean peninsula. North Korea has blown up stretches of roads connecting with South Korea, the South Korean military said. According to the Seoul General Staff, reports the South Korean agency Yonhap, sections of two roads on the north side of the demarcation line were destroyed. Meanwhile, Pyongyang media reported, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a security meeting after what North Korea said were South Korean drone incursions along the border.

Last week Pyongyang announced its intention to cut all road and rail links with South Korea, saying it wanted to protect national security. "Around noon, North Korean troops carried out detonations, presumably to cut off the Gyeongui and Donghae roads, and are carrying out other activities with the use of heavy equipment," the South Korean military said, specifying that they responded with the explosion of shots south of the demarcation line.

Also last week, North Korea accused Seoul of sending drones toward Pyongyang three times in a week, carrying a 'cargo' of propaganda leaflets.

At yesterday's meeting, North Korean agency Kcna reported, Kim was briefed on the "case of the enemy's serious provocation that violated the sovereignty" of North Korea. On Saturday Kim Yo Jong, Kim's powerful sister, warned of a "horrible disaster" if other drones were detected.