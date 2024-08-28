North Korea: Kim attends multiple rocket launcher test, 'upgraded system'

More weapons tests in North Korea. Kim Jong Un continues to want to demonstrate the strengthening of his arsenal. The North Korean leader attended the test of a "240 mm multiple rocket launcher" which the North Korean agency Kcna claims is "upgraded in terms of its technical profile in its maneuverability and concentrated firepower".

Updates that have proven "advantageous in all parameters, including a new guidance system, controllability and destructive power".

Only in recent days, Kim's latest order was to strengthen the development and production of attack drones. The North Korean leader, the same Kcna reported, oversaw tests organized by the Pyongyang Academy of Defense Sciences on Saturday.

All in a context of continued tensions in the region. Yesterday, a South Korean lawmaker cited an intelligence report that North Korea has sent more than 13,000 containers, likely loaded with weapons, to Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of that year, since mid-2022. According to the South Korean agency Yonhap, more than six million artillery shells may have been delivered.

Pyognyang and Moscow have recently strengthened military ties and Kim and Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a "strategic partnership" pact in June.