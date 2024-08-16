Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
North Korea, Kim reopens to tourists 'tours from December'

16 agosto 2024 | 15.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

North Korea is reopening to tourists: after nearly five years of closed borders to the world due to Covid, the 'hermit kingdom' is once again allowing foreigners in. The announcement was made by Ktg, a tour operator specializing in tourist visits to Kim Jong-un's country, which, while not yet providing precise dates, announces "probably for December 2024" the possibility of visiting "one of the most secret and least visited destinations in the world."

The first area to explore will be Samjiyon, on the eastern border with China: there is Mount Paektu, considered one of the symbols of North Korea as well as one of the highest peaks in the region. The hypothesis, also according to previous itineraries shared on the Ktg tour website, provides for access to the country by train or plane departing from Beijing to the North Korean capital Pyongyang: from there the transfer, by train or flight of the national airline Air Koryo, to Samjiyon.

Confirmation also comes from another tour operator based in China, the Koryo Group: on their website it is stated that the Samjiyon area "has recently been redeveloped as a tourist destination", and is described as "the most famous region of North Korea for winter tourism" as well as "the birthplace of the revolution and the alleged birthplace of Kim Jong Il", father of the current North Korean leader. Both companies cite "local partners" and "official sources".

Further information on itineraries, dates and costs are not yet officially available. The closure of North Korea's borders had been decided due to the Covid-19 pandemic since January 2020, making North Korea one of the very first countries in the world to implement such an extreme choice.

