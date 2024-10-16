North Korea, over 1.4 million young people ask to enlist after drone incident with Seoul

Over 1.4 million young North Koreans have asked to enlist or rejoin the military, motivated to respond to "provocations" by Seoul, accused of launching drones with propaganda messages over Pyongyang in recent days. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency, (Kcna), the country's official agency. "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is full of will to annihilate the scum of the Republic of Korea that has violated its sacred sovereignty and security," the article reads. "If a war breaks out, the Republic of Korea will be wiped off the map," Kcna continues, "Since it wants a war, we are ready to end its existence. Hot-blooded young people are determined to participate in the sacred war to destroy the enemy with the weapons of the revolution.”

More than 1.4 million youth league officials and young people and students across the country volunteered to join or enlist in the military on October 14 and 15, KCNA reported, following the alleged flight of South Korean propaganda drones over the skies of Pyongyang. North Korea called the drone incident "a grave provocation that violates its sovereignty," pointing the finger at Seoul as directly responsible. Although the 'Blue House' denied any involvement, Pyongyang immediately chose to send a very strong signal, blowing up sections of the north side of the Gyeongui and Donghae lines, the roads that cross the border.