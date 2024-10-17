Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
North Korea, Pyongyang closes all communication routes with South Korea

17 ottobre 2024 | 17.03
Redazione Adnkronos
North Korea has completely cut off road and rail communications with South Korea in the eastern and western areas of the Korean peninsula. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which cites an official statement stating that, "based on order no. 00122 of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, on 15 October the General Staff of the Korean People's Army took a measure to physically interrupt the roads and railways of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea leading to the Republic of Korea".

The North Korean news agency explained that the decision was taken as an "inevitable and legitimate measure" in line with the requirements of the DPRK Constitution, which clearly defines South Korea as a hostile state, and also "due to the serious security circumstances that risk unpredictably bringing us to the brink of war" because of the "serious political and military provocations by hostile forces".

A spokesman for the North Korean Defense Ministry said Pyongyang would take further steps "to permanently fortify the closed southern border".

