North Korea, 'successfully tested new ballistic missile'

North Korea has announced that it has successfully tested a new ballistic missile capable of carrying a "particularly large conventional warhead". State media in Pyongyang reported.

Citing the country's Missile Authority, the Kcna news agency spoke of a test that went as planned, and specified that Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch. "The new type of tactical ballistic missile was equipped with a 4.5-ton conventional warhead," the agency said.

The test aimed to verify "the accuracy of the 320 km medium-range launch and the explosive power of the warhead". The same type of missile was tested in July, according to Pyongyang. Yesterday, the South Korean military reported that the North had launched several short-range ballistic missiles.