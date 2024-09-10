North Korea, 'we will expand our nuclear weapons arsenal, hostile forces want to attack us'

Pyongyang will expand its nuclear weapons arsenal. This was announced by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, quoted by the state news agency KCNA, during a meeting with senior party and government officials on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the regime.

"We are perfectly pursuing the policy of building up nuclear armed forces by increasing the number of nuclear weapons in geometric progression," Kim said, accusing unspecified 'hostile' forces of wanting to attack North Korea with nuclear weapons.