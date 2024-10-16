Not just Musk, other billionaires help Trump counter Harris' record funds

In his bid to return to the White House, Donald Trump can count on the support not only of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, but also of other American super billionaires, to counter Kamala Harris' record fundraising, one billion dollars since she became a candidate at the end of July.

From documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, it appears that while the 'tech billionaire' has paid $75 million in the past three months, Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-American widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has donated $95 million in the same period. Adelson, who with her husband, who passed away in 2021, have been among the Republicans' top donors over the past decade, is the funder of the Super Pac Preserve America, which, like the America Pac funded by Musk, supports, with greater resources, the Republican's campaign.

A third Super Pac, Restoration Pac, also has a single funder: packaging industry tycoon Richard Uihlein, who has poured $49 million into the group in the past three months, bringing total donations to $59 million.

Among other billionaires supporting the tycoon are former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, who, along with his wife Laura, donated $5 million last month to the Super Pac Right for America.

Created to have greater freedom and fewer constraints in financing electoral initiatives, political action committees (Pacs) thus appear to be the main weapon in Trump's final rush. Just think that the vice president's official fundraising fund, the Harris Victory Fund, raised $633 million in the last quarter, while the tycoon's, Trump 47's, raised $145 million, five times less.