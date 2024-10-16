Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Not just Musk, other billionaires help Trump counter Harris' record funds

16 ottobre 2024 | 18.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

In his bid to return to the White House, Donald Trump can count on the support not only of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, but also of other American super billionaires, to counter Kamala Harris' record fundraising, one billion dollars since she became a candidate at the end of July.

From documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, it appears that while the 'tech billionaire' has paid $75 million in the past three months, Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-American widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has donated $95 million in the same period. Adelson, who with her husband, who passed away in 2021, have been among the Republicans' top donors over the past decade, is the funder of the Super Pac Preserve America, which, like the America Pac funded by Musk, supports, with greater resources, the Republican's campaign.

A third Super Pac, Restoration Pac, also has a single funder: packaging industry tycoon Richard Uihlein, who has poured $49 million into the group in the past three months, bringing total donations to $59 million.

Among other billionaires supporting the tycoon are former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, who, along with his wife Laura, donated $5 million last month to the Super Pac Right for America.

Created to have greater freedom and fewer constraints in financing electoral initiatives, political action committees (Pacs) thus appear to be the main weapon in Trump's final rush. Just think that the vice president's official fundraising fund, the Harris Victory Fund, raised $633 million in the last quarter, while the tycoon's, Trump 47's, raised $145 million, five times less.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fondi di Kamala Harris Donald Trump candidata alla fine di luglio tornare alla Casa Bianca
Vedi anche
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza