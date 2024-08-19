Pakistan, 215 dead since July due to monsoons, half of them children

More than two hundred people have died in Pakistan since the monsoon season began in July, bringing heavy rains and flooding. Pakistani authorities have reported the heaviest rainfall in seventy years as rescue workers are busy saving lives; some are transporting people by boat from the southern cities of Sukkur and Larkana to dry land.

About half of the 215 deaths were children, while more than 400 people have been injured, the national disaster management agency said. Most of the casualties were reported in the central province of Punjab followed by the northwestern region of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Sardar Sarfraz, director of the Pakistani Meteorological Center, told Dpa that heavy rains will continue until August 25.