Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: gunfire on a bus in Baluchistan, at least 23 dead

26 agosto 2024 | 08.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Gunmen stopped some buses coming from Punjab in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan and, after letting the passengers off and checking their identities, shot and killed at least 23 people. Pakistani media reported this, explaining that the attack took place in the Musakhel district of Baluchistan.

The Dawn newspaper quoted Musakhail police commissioner Najeeb Kakar as saying that unidentified gunmen blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and forced passengers off the buses. The attackers also set fire to ten vehicles, Dawn writes. The attack has not yet been claimed.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned what he called a terrorist attack, vowing to catch the perpetrators. Bugti expressed his condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of those who died.

