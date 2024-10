Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (Sco). This is the first visit by an Indian diplomat to Pakistan in nine years. He was preceded by Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in Islamabad in 2015.

Footage broadcast on Pakistani TV channel Ptv showed Jaishankar being welcomed by Pakistani dignitaries after disembarking from his plane at Islamabad airport.