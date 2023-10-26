Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Palestinian Authority is interlocutor in peace process, not Hamas says Italy

26 ottobre 2023 | 14.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud AbbasPhoto: Bloomberg
Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud AbbasPhoto: Bloomberg

The Palestinian Authority, not the Islamist group Hamas, must be the interlocutor in any peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in Brussels on Thursday.

"In the Middle East we must begin a process that routs Hamas, which must be de-legitimised through military defeat, but also politically," Tajani said on the sidelines of a European People's Party meeting.

"The Palestinian Authority must be the interlocutor. Hamas cannot be," said Tajani.

Tajani underlined Italy's position that Palestinians must be offered the prospect of two-state solution to the long-running conflict with Israel, while ensuring the security of the Jewish state.

"But we must offer the Palestinian people hope, but Israel's right to exist must be guaranteed - it cannot be wiped off the map," he said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was right to call Hamas "heinous" for its surprise 7 October attack on Israel in which at least 1,400 people were slaughtered, Tajani said.

"The Palestinian people's grievances are one thing but such heinous aggression is another - going after women, children, innocent people, house by house," he said.

"I think it's right that an attack of that kind should receive universal condemnation. Von der Leyen was right to take a very firm stance."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Palestinians Palestinian Authority Hamas
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza