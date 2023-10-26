Palestinian Authority is interlocutor in peace process, not Hamas says Italy

The Palestinian Authority, not the Islamist group Hamas, must be the interlocutor in any peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in Brussels on Thursday.

"In the Middle East we must begin a process that routs Hamas, which must be de-legitimised through military defeat, but also politically," Tajani said on the sidelines of a European People's Party meeting.

"The Palestinian Authority must be the interlocutor. Hamas cannot be," said Tajani.

Tajani underlined Italy's position that Palestinians must be offered the prospect of two-state solution to the long-running conflict with Israel, while ensuring the security of the Jewish state.

"But we must offer the Palestinian people hope, but Israel's right to exist must be guaranteed - it cannot be wiped off the map," he said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was right to call Hamas "heinous" for its surprise 7 October attack on Israel in which at least 1,400 people were slaughtered, Tajani said.

"The Palestinian people's grievances are one thing but such heinous aggression is another - going after women, children, innocent people, house by house," he said.

"I think it's right that an attack of that kind should receive universal condemnation. Von der Leyen was right to take a very firm stance."