Foreign minister Antonio Tajani underlined the government's "utmost" commitment to aiding Palestinian civilians after personally meeting 11 children when they landed in Italy for medical treament.

"Last night at Ciampino (airport near Rome) I emotionally welcomed 11 Palestinian children who will be treated in Italian hospitals," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The government confirms its utmost commitment to humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population," the tweet added.