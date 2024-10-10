Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:39
Palestinian Red Crescent, '28 dead in raid on Gaza school'

10 ottobre 2024 | 19.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The death toll from an Israeli raid on a school in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, has risen to 28. This was reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent, stating that 54 people were injured. According to the Times of Israel, the Rufaida school was housing displaced persons, but the IDF said it was being used as a command post by "terrorists" operating inside the compound. "Prior to the attack, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence," the Israeli military clarified.

