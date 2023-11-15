Parliament speaker Fontana to ask govt for details of Albania migrant centre accord

Parliament speaker Lorenzo Fontana said on Wednesday he would request details of the recent deal under which Albania will house two migrant processing centres to be built and funded by Italy.

Under a 1984 law, Italy's foreign minister is obliged brief parliament on any international agreements, Fontana told the parliament's chief whips.

Fontana' announcement came after opposition parties demanded that the parliament examine the accord signed by Italy rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama earlier this month.

Rights groups have criticised the 7 November accord and the European Union executive, the European Commission, has said it is requesting "detailed information" on the controversial agreement.

The centres in Albania could be operational by next Spring and process up to 36,000 migrants sent there annually, with children and pregnant women excluded from the plan, Meloni said after she and Rama inked the deal in Rome.