Peace and independence for Ukraine, Italy underlines

Italy and other G7 countries want Russia to end its 623-day-old invasion of Ukraine and "peace and independence" for the war-ravaged country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We want peace and independence to be achieved for this country," Tajani said at a G7 foreign ministers's summit in Tokyo, Japan.

"There can be no peace without justice, and justice consists in the removal of Russian troops from Ukraine," said Tajani.

The G7's support for Ukraine remains unwavering and the group of the world's most industrialised nations is "ready to do everything needed" for the former Soviet republic and its reconstruction, he said.

"I reiterated to (Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro) Kuleba the importance of Italy's initiatives including cultural ones like the decision to rebuild Odessa's cathedral," Tajani said.

The southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa's Unesco-listed Transfiguration Cathedral was severely damaged by a Russian missile strike on 23 July killed which at least one person and wounded dozens.