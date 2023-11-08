Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:51 Nasce Prospettiva Terra, network per affrontare il riscaldamento globale

13:50 Re Carlo pronuncia il King's Speech, ma tutti gli occhi sono su Camilla

13:17 Il dentista di Gaza e la telefonata degli 007 israeliani: "Bombarderemo fra 2 ore"

13:15 Quasi 6 milioni di italiani nel mondo, circa la metà arriva dal Sud

12:40 Che Tempo Che Fa, Beppe Grillo domenica ospite di Fazio

12:32 Indi Gregory, il padre: "Italia ultima speranza, non staccate spina ora"

12:25 Amburgo, allarme in una scuola: due studenti armati barricati in un'aula

12:20 Cane caduto da finestra a Roma, la padrona: "Io minacciata e insultata"

12:17 Masperi (ad Sap Italia), con nostro Joule portiamo la generativa nei processi business   

12:15 Karate Kid, è morto l'allenatore di Danny Larusso e Miyagi

12:09 Giroud, la lezione in tv dopo Milan-Psg: "Non mi chiamo Girù" - Video

12:09 Meloni: "Io come atleta ai blocchi: penso solo alla gara e mi fido solo di me"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Peace and independence for Ukraine, Italy underlines

08 novembre 2023 | 13.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Peace and independence for Ukraine, Italy underlines

Italy and other G7 countries want Russia to end its 623-day-old invasion of Ukraine and "peace and independence" for the war-ravaged country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We want peace and independence to be achieved for this country," Tajani said at a G7 foreign ministers's summit in Tokyo, Japan.

"There can be no peace without justice, and justice consists in the removal of Russian troops from Ukraine," said Tajani.

The G7's support for Ukraine remains unwavering and the group of the world's most industrialised nations is "ready to do everything needed" for the former Soviet republic and its reconstruction, he said.

"I reiterated to (Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro) Kuleba the importance of Italy's initiatives including cultural ones like the decision to rebuild Odessa's cathedral," Tajani said.

The southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa's Unesco-listed Transfiguration Cathedral was severely damaged by a Russian missile strike on 23 July killed which at least one person and wounded dozens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy G7 summit Japan Ukraine Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità, siglato patto per le imprese
News to go
Carlo III, il primo discorso in Parlamento da re
News to go
Gaza, denuncia Onu: "Un bambino palestinese ucciso e 2 feriti ogni 10 minuti"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Ingv: "Rallentato per ora il sollevamento del suolo, ma è la natura che comanda"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania su due centri d'accoglienza
News to go
Rc Auto, esposto all'Antitrust contro clausole vessatorie
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza