Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Peru, bus crashes with tourists, including Italians among the injured

17 settembre 2024 | 10.10
Redazione Adnkronos
A bus carrying tourists, including Italians, crashed in the Machu Picchu area of Peru while it was heading towards the town of Agua Calientes. The Farnesina confirms this to Adnkronos, speaking of "some injured compatriots" in the accident. "The Italian embassy in Lima, in close contact with the Farnesina, has taken steps to provide maximum consular assistance to the compatriots" and is "in contact with the families" of those involved, the Farnesina said.

The newspaper El Peruano reports that an error by the driver of the Consettur tour bus was the cause of the accident. The newspaper points out that the road accident occurred between curves 6 and 7 of the Hiram Bingham highway. The transport company confirmed in a statement that it had activated its safety protocols and coordinated care for those affected. The injured were taken to Cusco hospital, while Peruvian police have opened an investigation.

