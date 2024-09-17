Peru: Italians injured in tourist bus crash 'not in danger' - Tajani

The lives of six Italians who were injured when a tourist bus plunged over 15 metres down a steep bank near Machu Picchu in Peru on Monday "are not in danger", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday. A total 13 Italians were aboard the bus when it crashed, reportedly in fog.

"The Italians involved in a road accident near Machu Picchu are not in danger," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The worst injured Italians are understood to have sustained multiple fractures in the crash, which occurred as the bus descended a twisting road from the ancient Inca citadel - a World Heritage Site.

"@ItalyInPeru is providing maximum assistance. We continue to follow events with great attention," read Tajani's tweet.

"Italy's embassy in Peru is in close contact with the foreign ministry and immediately took action to provide maximum consular assistance to the compatriots involved in the accident," read an earlier tweet by the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Nine Italian tourists were injured in Egypt on Sunday when a bus overturned on a highway between Sues and Cairo, according to local media. The crash victims suffered light injuries and were hospitalised in Suez. The cause of the cash was not immediately known.