Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Peru: Italians injured in tourist bus crash 'not in danger' - Tajani

Peru: Italians injured in tourist bus crash 'not in danger' - Tajani
17 settembre 2024 | 11.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The lives of six Italians who were injured when a tourist bus plunged over 15 metres down a steep bank near Machu Picchu in Peru on Monday "are not in danger", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday. A total 13 Italians were aboard the bus when it crashed, reportedly in fog.

"The Italians involved in a road accident near Machu Picchu are not in danger," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The worst injured Italians are understood to have sustained multiple fractures in the crash, which occurred as the bus descended a twisting road from the ancient Inca citadel - a World Heritage Site.

"@ItalyInPeru is providing maximum assistance. We continue to follow events with great attention," read Tajani's tweet.

"Italy's embassy in Peru is in close contact with the foreign ministry and immediately took action to provide maximum consular assistance to the compatriots involved in the accident," read an earlier tweet by the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Nine Italian tourists were injured in Egypt on Sunday when a bus overturned on a highway between Sues and Cairo, according to local media. The crash victims suffered light injuries and were hospitalised in Suez. The cause of the cash was not immediately known.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Machu Picchu bus crash Italians injured
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza