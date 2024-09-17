Peru: Six Italian bus crash victims hospitalised in Cusco

Six Italian tourists who were injured in a bus crash near the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru on Sunday are being treated at a hospital in the southeast city of Cusco and have received a visit there from the Honorary Consul.

A total 30 tourists including 13 Italians were travelling to the town of Agua Calientes in the bus, which plunged off a twisting road leading from Machu Picchu in foggy conditions after the driver lost control of the vehicle, local sources said.

In a post on X, foreign minister Antonio Tajani, who is personally following the incident, tweeted that the injured Italians are not in danger.

The Italian Embassy in Peru, headed by envoy Massimiliano Mazzanti, is providing ”maximum assistance," Tajani wrote.