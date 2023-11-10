Piantedosi, Stenergard mull migration during Rome talks

Migration, Italy's controversial new plan to build reception centres in Albania and the terror threat posed by illegal immigration were the focus of talks in Rome Friday between interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard.

At the start of their talks, Piantedosi expressed condolences to Stenergard for the two Swedish citizens shot dead in Brussels last month by a Tunisian suspected extremist and failed asylum-seeker, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers discussed the risk of possible infiltration of terrorists among migrants entering Europe and agreed on the importance of exchanging information and of cooperation at European level, the statement said.

Piantedosi and Stenergard also looked at a 10-point plan to stem migration that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled in September, according to the statement.

"The real structural solution to the migration crisis is the prevention of departures, also through a solid European cooperation strategy with third countries like Tunisia and Libya," Piantedosi said.

The EU executive's plan includes a possible new EU naval mission in the Mediterranean, faster repatriations of rejected asylum-seekers and humanitarian corridors for legal arrivals.

“I also shared with the Swedish minister the belief that an innovative instrument such as the Italy-Albania agreement can contribute to a more balanced management of Mediterranean migration," Piantedosi underlined.

The European Commission has said it will be looking into the deal signed in Rome on Monday under which Italy will pay to build and run two reception centres in Albania each able to hold up to 3,000 migrants at a time, or as many as 36,000 a year, during a fast-tracked 28-day asylum application period.

Migration experts and activists have highlighted legal and jurisdictional issues around the plan, under which Albania would deport migrants whose asylum bids are rejected by Italy. Women and children are excluded from the deal.

Denmark and Britain, which tried to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda before an appeals court intervened, have so far failed to implement similar measures