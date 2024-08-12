Cerca nel sito
 
Poland, agreement for the production of Patriot defense systems

12 agosto 2024 | 13.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Poland has signed an agreement with the US company Raytheon Technologies to promote the production, on Polish territory, of components for Patriot anti-aircraft defense systems with a view to strengthening defense against Russian threats.

An agreement, worth 1 billion and 230 million dollars for the manufacture of 48 M903 launchers, came after the government of Donald Tusk announced investments of millions of euros with the aim of strengthening its endowment of Patriot systems on the border with Belarus . The Warsaw Defense Ministry in fact considers this tool "one of the main" for Poland's national security against the potential threat from Russia.

