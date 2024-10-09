Poll, 71% of the Jewish American vote for Harris in the seven key states

Kamala Harris has a very strong majority, equal to 71%, among Jewish American voters in the seven key states that will decide the fate of the duel for the White House. This is what emerges from the survey published today by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, an association affiliated with the Democrats, according to which Donald Trump would have only 26% of the Jewish vote in these states, namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia , North Carolina, and Nevada.

The results of this poll appear consistent with the nationwide poll, conducted last month by the same association, which gave Harris 68% and Trump 25%. The major American Jewish communities are in states, such as New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois and Florida, the only state in the Republican majority group, that are not considered 'battleground'.

The new poll, the Israeli media underlined today, indicates that voters in Jewish communities will be able to help Harris win in key states where a head-to-head race is expected to the last vote, despite efforts by Donald Trump and the Republicans to attract their vote by accusing the Democratic administration of not supporting Israel enough. "In the states that will decide the outcome of these elections, Jewish Americans are strongly motivated to vote and the vast majority intend to vote for Kamala Harris," said Halie Soifer, CEO of the association.