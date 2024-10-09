Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Poll, 71% of the Jewish American vote for Harris in the seven key states

09 ottobre 2024 | 18.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kamala Harris has a very strong majority, equal to 71%, among Jewish American voters in the seven key states that will decide the fate of the duel for the White House. This is what emerges from the survey published today by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, an association affiliated with the Democrats, according to which Donald Trump would have only 26% of the Jewish vote in these states, namely Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia , North Carolina, and Nevada.

The results of this poll appear consistent with the nationwide poll, conducted last month by the same association, which gave Harris 68% and Trump 25%. The major American Jewish communities are in states, such as New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois and Florida, the only state in the Republican majority group, that are not considered 'battleground'.

The new poll, the Israeli media underlined today, indicates that voters in Jewish communities will be able to help Harris win in key states where a head-to-head race is expected to the last vote, despite efforts by Donald Trump and the Republicans to attract their vote by accusing the Democratic administration of not supporting Israel enough. "In the states that will decide the outcome of these elections, Jewish Americans are strongly motivated to vote and the vast majority intend to vote for Kamala Harris," said Halie Soifer, CEO of the association.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
voto ebrei americani sorti del duello paese voto ebraico
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza