Poll, Fdp out of the Bundestag if they voted on Sunday

The Liberals of the Fdp would not enter the Bundestag if they voted next Sunday to renew the federal parliament of Germany. The Greens would lose consensus, while Afd and Bsw would grow. This is the result of the first poll on the vote at the federal level carried out after the regional elections held on Sunday in Thuringia and Saxony.

According to the Insa survey cited by Bild, the Fdp - which achieved disastrous results in Thuringia and Saxony - would stop at 4.5%, 0.5% below the threshold, losing one percentage point compared to last week. The Greens are also down by one percentage point, which would stand at 10.5%. The Afd grew by 0.5%, with 19% and the Bsw with 9.5%. The Spd would stand at 15%, the Union (Cdu-Csu) would remain the strongest movement with 31.5%, the Linke would remain outside the Bundestag with its 2.5% (-0.5%). The other parties would get 7.5% (+1.5%).